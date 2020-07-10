New Delhi, July 10: Indian National Congress former president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that conducting examinations during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is extremely unfair. He said that the University Grants Commission (UGC) should hear the voice of students and cancel the exams. UGC Issues Revised Guidelines on Examinations And Academic Calendar 2020, Final Year Exams to be Held by September End.

"It is extremely unfair to conduct exams during the Covid19 pandemic. UGC must hear the voice of the students and academics. Exams should be cancelled and students promoted on the basis of past performance. #SpeakUpForStudents," Rahul Gandhi tweeted while sharing a video. Final Year Exams 2020: UGC to Ask All States to Conduct Exams, Says 'Safety of Students is of Prime Concern'.

Rahul Gandhi Tweet:

It is extremely unfair to conduct exams during the Covid19 pandemic. UGC must hear the voice of the students and academics. Exams should be cancelled and students promoted on basis of past performance.#SpeakUpForStudents pic.twitter.com/1TYY3q58i0 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 10, 2020

The Congress party has launched #SpeakUpForStudents campaign in favour of university students while demanding cancellation of exams. Rahul Gandhi posted a 53-second clip on his official Twitter handle saying that students are not ready for exams and it could increase the risk of virus spread.

In an order on July 6, the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry said that the exams will be conducted by September-end. The HRD Ministry's decision came following a nod by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 10, 2020 01:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).