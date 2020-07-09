New Delhi, July 9: The University Grant Commission (UGC) recently directed all universities and colleges to conduct final year University Exams 2020. The guidelines for the conduct of exams have been issued on the basis of Standard Operating Procedure suggested by the Health Ministry. All states should conduct exams for final year students, said UGC Secretary, Prof Rajnish Jain.

He further added, "Conducting final year exams for graduation or post-graduation courses is very important, and the safety of students is our prime concern."According to UGC, the exams will have to be conducted in either online or offline or blended mode, by September-end and mentioned that examinations will not be cancelled. Universities Allowed to Conduct Final Term Exams by Home Ministry, UGC Guidelines to be Followed During Examination.

According to the guidelines, those students who have backlog should compulsorily be evaluated by offline or online examinations as per 'feasibility and suitability'. If a final year student is unable to appear in the examination, the university must arrange a special examination for the student. This provision will be applicable only for the current academic session 2019-2020 as a one-time measure, UGC mentioned.

