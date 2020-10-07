New Delhi, October 7: Heavy rainfall is expected to lash parts of Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh over the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its release. In its all India weather bulletin on Wednesday, the weather agency said that a low pressure area is very likely to form over north Andaman Sea and adjoining Bay of Bengal on October 9, 2020. The low pressure area is very likely to form over north Andaman Sea and Bay of Bengal on October 9, 2020 and is very likely to concentrate into a 'depression' over central Bay of Bengal during subsequent 24 hours. Monsoon 2020 Could End in Normal to Above Normal Category, Says IMD.

The IMD said the depression is very likely to move west-northwestwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coast around October 11 afternoon or evening, bringing heavy rainfall to these states. "Under its influence, heavy rainfall is likely at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places would occur over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on October 9 and heavy rainfall on October 10 and 11. Moreover, the IMD said dry weather very likely over most parts of northwest India during next 5 days.

The weather agency said that heavy rainfall would occur over Telangana from October 9-11; over North Interior Karnataka on October 10 and 11. During this time, sea condition will be rough to very rough over north Andaman Sea and Bay of Bengal on October 9 and 10 and Bay of Bengal on 10 and 11.

