New Delhi, August 4: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday forecasted subdued rainfall activity over peninsular India during the next five days, while Bihar and Jharkhand will see an increase in downpours two days after the influence of remnants of a low pressure area. In its bulletin, the IMD said that in Northwest India, there will be light to moderate scattered rainfall with fairly widespread occurrences till August 8.

Isolated heavy rainfall is expected in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh during this period. “Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi will experience such rainfall from Friday to Sunday. East Rajasthan will witness rainfall on Friday and Saturday, while Jammu will experience it on Saturday,” said the IMD. Rain Forecast by IMD: Heavy Rainfall Forecast for East and Central India Including Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal, Isolated Downpours in Next Five Days in Northeast.

Additionally, East Uttar Pradesh is likely to have isolated very heavy rainfall from Friday to August 7, and Uttarakhand from Friday to Sunday, with West Uttar Pradesh expecting it on Friday. In Central India, Madhya Pradesh will experience light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls on Friday and Saturday, with a possibility of very heavy showers.

“In Northeast India, there will be light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Manipur during the next five days,” the IMD predicted. Uttar Pradesh Rains: Stairs of Ghats and Small Temples Submerged in Varanasi After Water Level of Ganga River Increases Due to Torrential Rain (Watch Video).

The weatherman also said that West India’s Konkan, Goa, and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra will see light to moderate scattered rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall, likely to continue on Friday and reduce thereafter. South India will experience subdued rainfall activity over the next five days. “Hot and humid weather conditions are expected to prevail over Tamil Nadu on Friday and Saturday,” the IMD added.

