Rajasthan: 85-Year-Old Person Dies in Alwar Due to Coronavirus

Coronavirus in India | Representational Image | (Photo Credit: PTI)

Jaipur, April 2: The Rajasthan Health Department on Thursday informed that an 85-year-old person from Alwar unfortunately died due to coronavirus. The state health department stated that the patient was tested positive earlier and was suffering from comorbid condition of brain stroke paralysis.

Informing about the death of the COVID-19 patient, Additional Chief Secretary of Rajasthan Health Department -- Rohit Kumar Singh -- said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "One person (85-year-old) from Alwar who had tested positive for #COVID19 has unfortunately died. He had a comorbid condition of brain stroke paralysis." Coronavirus Outbreak in Rajasthan: 12 Who Visited Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz Test Positive For COVID-19.

Here's the ANI tweet:

One person (85-year-old) from Alwar who had tested positive for #COVID19 has unfortunately died. He had a comorbid condition of brain stroke paralysis: Rohit Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Rajasthan Health Department — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2020

Earlier, the Union Health Ministry Informed that the total number of coronavirus positive cases in India reached 1,965 on Wednesday. The number of positive cases witnessed a spike with as many as 131 COVID-19 cases in the last 12 hours. The Health Ministry, in its latest update stated that 50 deaths have been reported in India so far, with highest nine from Maharashtra, followed by Gujarat.