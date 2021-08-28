Jaipur, August 27: A couple, who eloped from their village in Bundi district of Rajasthan, on Thursday uploaded a video on social media threatening to commit suicide. The man was identified as Laxman Keer of Modlon ka Jopndyan in Bundi. He worked as a labourer in Jaipur. The girl's identity has not been revealed. Soon after the couple's video surfaced, the police swung into action to find them. Rajasthan Couple Targetted by Goons in Bharatpur, Girl Thrashed And Abused; Video Goes Viral.

In the video, the couple said that their enemies had been following them, hence, they did not want to live, according to a report by Times of India. They said they would embrace death, but won't get separated. "My father has six sons and nothing will be lost if I die," Keer reportedly said. The girl also said her parents have four daughters and if she dies, there will be three others. Rajasthan Shocker: Man Poses as Wife's Brother, Dupes Groom of Rs 1.80 Lakh After Plotting Scam With Matrimonial Agent.

Asking the police and locals not to trouble their families, the couple warned youngsters against doing things against their parents' wishes. "Those who live the life as per their wishes and do work accordingly, they are destined to the same ill and tragic fate as they do," the couple added. Lastly, they requested the folk singers to make songs on their love story and to release the album with their photos.

A day before the couple uploaded the video threatening to commit suicide, a team of police personnel visited Jaipur and searched possible locations of Keer and his partner. However, none of them was found. Cops were continuing the search for the couple.

