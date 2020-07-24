Jaipur, July 24: Rajasthan Congress MLA Babulal Bairwa on Friday was admitted to Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur after he complained of breathing problems. The Congress leader is one of the Rajasthan Congress MLAs staying at the Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur.

The Congress lawmaker has given his support to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's side in the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan. Soon after the Kathumar MLA started facing breathing issues, he was taken to the Sawai Man Singh Hospital immediately for treatment. As per initial details, Bairwa has been admitted in ICU and allotted bed number 2. The medical examiners have also taken his blood samples for COVID-19 test. Sachin Pilot Vs Ashok Gehlot: Rajasthan HC Accepts Plea Filed by Pilot Camp, Makes Centre a Party in Case.

Here's the ANI tweet:

Rajasthan: Kathumar MLA Babulal Bairwa has been admitted to Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur, after he complained of breathing problem. He is one of the Congress MLAs who are staying at Fairmont Hotel. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/mLOXZW2tpB — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2020

Earlier in the day, Rajasthan High Court made Centre a party in the case against Congress, in the petition filed by Sachin Pilot and MLAs against disqualification notice. Additional Solicitor General (ASG) will represent Centre in the court. The bench will decide on the petition of 19 rebel MLAs including Sachin Pilot challenging disqualification notices served to them by Speaker CP Joshi last week.

