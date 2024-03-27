Jaipur, March 27: Rajasthan School Education Minister Madan Dilawar has ordered an inquiry into a state Education Board workbook that has the British flag printed on its cover. Minister Madan Dilawar on Tuesday instructed the Director of Secondary Education, Bikaner, to investigate the matter and directed him to take adequate action against those found guilty. CBSE Class 9 Textbook With Chapter on Relationship and Dating Goes Viral, Board Issues Clarification

The minister said that objections were raised recently regarding the Class 9 English Remedial Workbook published by Rajasthan State Educational Research and Training Council, Udaipur, on which the British flag was printed on the cover page. AI in Madrasa Curriculum: Uttar Pradesh Government To Introduce Artificial Intelligence, Digital Literacy and Coding in Syllabus for Madrasa Students

He said it is being investigated at what level the decision to publish this book was taken

