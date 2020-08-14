New Delhi, August 14: Ahead of the 74th Independence Day of India, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address the Indian Armed today. The Defence Minister is set to address the Armed forces on August 14 at 5.45 PM. The live address of the Defence Minister will be aired on DD News and Akashvani. "Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh message to the Indian Armed Forces on the eve of Independence Day will be broadcasted at 5.45 pm today on ‘Akashvani’. Do tune in!", the Ministry of Defence tweeted.

On Saturday, August 15, India will celebrate the 74th Independence Day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the National Flag from the Red Fort and address the nation from the ramparts of the iconic monument. Indian Independence Day 2020: How a Pandemic Made Us Realise The Value of Freedom in the Truest Form.

WATCH LIVE: Rajnath Singh’s Address to Indian Armed Forces on DD News

Security has been tightened in Delhi in view of the Independence Day 2020 celebrations. A full dress rehearsal was held at the Red Fort yesterday for the Independence Day celebrations.

Here's the tweet by Ministry of Defence:

Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh message to the Indian Armed Forces on the eve of Independence Day will be broadcasted at 5.45 pm today on ‘Akashvani’. Do tune in! pic.twitter.com/S5urcikLPK — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) August 14, 2020

Meanwhile, the Delhi police has requested the invitees of the Independence Day to follow guidelines issued by Union Home Ministry and Health Ministry at all times while they are in the function area at Red Fort. Around four thousand security personnel will be deployed for the ceremony and they will stand maintaining social distance.

