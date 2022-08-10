Mathura, August 10: Widows of Vrindavan have sent 501 ‘rakhis' and 75 national flags to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Raksha Bandhan. Bindeshwar Pathak, the founder of Sulabh International and a well-known social reformer, organised a rakhi-making event for the widows at Maa Sharda Ashram here on Tuesday, Madan Jha, media advisor of Sulabh International, said on Wednesday. The event is organised every year, he added.

The women made and decorated the rakhis and sent them to Delhi. These rakhis will be delivered to the prime minister's office by a representative of the organisation, Jha said.

In the past, some widows have visited the prime minister's residence to tie him rakhis on Raksha Bandhan. However, for the last two years, they could not go and personally tie the rakhi to him due to the Covid pandemic, he said. Jha said this time the PM's office has been contacted and if permission is given, some widows can go and tie rakhi to PM Modi.

He said rakhis, adorned with photographs of PM Modi, have been prepared by old widows living in Maa Sharda and Radhatila ashrams. They are also sending 75 national flags to the PM, he said. On Raksha Bandhan, sisters tie rakhis (amulet) on the wrists of brothers. The festival will be celebrated on Thursday.