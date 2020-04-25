Ramadan 2020: L-G Girish Murmu Extends Greetings to Jammu & Kashmir, Hopes Ramzan Will Bring Peace and Progress in UT

Girish Chandra Murmu (Photo Credits: Screengrab/Youtube)

Srinagar, April 25: Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Girish Chandra Murmu on Saturday issued a statement to wish the residents of union territory on the start of Ramadan ul Kareem. The holy month is an important religious observance for the Muslim-majority Kashmir Valley. Murmu, in his greetings, said he his hopeful that the month will lead to peace and progress in the frontier region.

The values underscored during the month of Ramadan will strengthen the fight against coronavirus, L-G Murmu said. He further added that the holy month would end up strengthening the brotherhood, prosperity and amity in entire J&K region. Mumbai: No Relaxation for Ramzan 2020 During COVID-19 Lockdown, Say Police.

"Ramzan is a period dedicated to fasting, service and prayers and it underscores the values of austerity, peace, tolerance and self-restraint which are imperative in practising social-distancing and mitigating the spread of infection in the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic," said the statement issued by his Office.

Read Full Statement Issued by L-G Murmu

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Girish Chandra Murmu extends greetings to people on the commencement of the holy month of #Ramzan, today pic.twitter.com/m4GTNmGD8i — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2020

Murmu was appointed as the L-G of Jammu & Kashmir in October last year, when the erstwhile state was turned into a union territory. The move to scrap J&K's statehood came two months after an executive order stripped the region of its semi-autonomous status -- through the abrogation of Article 370.

The month of Ramzan - in which Muslims are obligated to fast from dawn to dusk - began on Saturday in all parts of India. In Karnataka and Kerala, the fasting month began a day earlier on Friday. Upon completion of the month, Muslims would observe the festival of Eid al-Fitr.