Ravi Shankar Prasad Attacks Congress For 'Always Trying to Save Nirav Modi or Mehul Choksi'

Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, May 14: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has attacked the Congress party for trying to save Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi. According to an ANI update, he said, "Now that Nirav Modi has been arrested and extradition proceedings against him are underway, a Congress member who is a retired judge himself, referring to Abhay Thipsay is defending him in the Court.

He further alleged that Thipsay is a close confidant of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. He said that the Congress party is trying their best to defend the fugitive. Thipsay is a retired judge of Mumbai High Court and according to Prasad, he was given the membership of Congress party in 2018. He has taken a stand as Nirav Modi's defence lawyer. Ravi Shankar Prasad Takes Dig at Rahul Gandhi for Questioning Aarogya Setu App.

Congress has always Tried to Save Nirav Modi & Mehul Chokshi, Says Ravi Shankar Prasad:

Thipsay appeared on Wednesday via video link and made a statement on the legal nuances under Indian law around the inadmissibility of some of the police statements in the case against Nirav Modi.

Recently Prasad had taken a dig at former Congress President Rahul Gandhi for questioning Aarogya Setu App. In a series of tweets, Prasad rejected Gandhi's allegation with regard to the app saying it is a powerful companion which protects people from COVID-19.