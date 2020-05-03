Ravi Shankar Prasad Takes Dig at Rahul Gandhi for Questioning Aarogya Setu App

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo Credits: IANS)

Union Minister for Communication and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad yesterday took a dig at former Congress President Rahul Gandhi for questioning Aarogya Setu App. In a series of tweets, Mr Prasad rejected Mr Gandhi's allegation with regard to the app saying it is a powerful companion which protects people from COVID-19. He said, it has a robust data security architecture.

The Minister alleged that those who indulged in surveillance all their lives, will not know how technology can be leveraged for good. Mr Prasad also said, the Aarogya Setu is now being appreciated globally and the app is not outsourced to any private operator.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had accused the app of being a sophisticated surveillance system while raising concerns on data security and privacy-related issues.

(This article has been sourced from Prasar Bharati News Services as part of Coronavirus coverage)