RBI Issues Directives for Banks Amid COVID-19 Spread in India, Says 'Banking Services Should Not be Disrupted'

Mumbai, March 16: With the total toll of positive coronavirus cases rising to 116 in India, Reserve Bank of India on Monday issued a statement and asked all banks to take appropriate measures. RBI also asked the banks to put in place business continuity plans to prevent any disruption of services due to the rising cases of deal with coronavirus outbreak.

Issuing the statement on Monday, RBI said, "As you are aware, the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the recent outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) a pandemic indicating significant and ongoing person-to-person spread in multiple countries, with the uncertainty about the extent of spread and the likely impact on the global economy. Several confirmed cases have also been detected in India, which highlight the need of a co-ordinated strategy for handling the emerging situations for protecting the resilience of the Indian financial system." RBI Says Ready for COVID-19 Impact on Indian Economy, Eases Norm on US Dollar Transactions to Provide Liquidity to Forex Market.

Apart from this, RBI asked the banks to take steps as a part of their existing operational and business continuity plans. They include: