New Delhi, Jan 22: Delhi Police have beefed up the security measures ahead of the Republic Day. Police teams in various areas of the national capital have intensified vigil with a special focus on SIM card dealers, guest houses and hotels.

All the Station House Officers (SHOs) have been directed to keep a check on the fraudulent sale of SIM cards. If there is any mismatch in the details provided by customers, the shopkeepers are also being booked. Republic Day 2021 Speeches in English: Simple Essay Ideas and Speeches for School Students to Deliver Patriotic Oration Virtually and Celebrate Gantantra Diwas (Watch Videos).

"It faces a major threat from innumerable shops fraudulently selling SIM cards without proper verification. Terror suspects in and around Delhi may procure SIM cards based on fake documents and may misuse these mobile numbers to communicate with their associates," said a senior police officer.

In the wake of the upcoming Republic Day, anti-terror measures are being taken by the Delhi Police. Anti-sabotage check is being conducted at various Malls by the Bomb Detection Team and Dog Squad.

Satish Golchha, Special Commissioner Police, Law and order, South Zone along with Jaspal Singh Joint CP and DCP New Delhi Eish Singhal briefed the zonal officers, ACPs and Inspectors deployed for the security arrangements ahead of the R-day.

"Regular checking of hotels and guest houses is being done by New Delhi District Police in view of forthcoming Republic Day-2021, even security guards are being sensitised about security measures in New Delhi District," said a senior police officer.

The hotel staff has been instructed to report any suspicious person or activity in the premises. Meetings with the market associations are also being carried out to make preparedness watertight for the security arrangements.

Checking of shops, briefing of the Members of Eyes & Ears Scheme along with regular Tenant and Servant Verification Drives are being carried out by the police for the safety and security of the citizens.

Foot-patrolling by senior officers is also being conducted in places of gatherings, markets, malls, roads for ensuring security measures.

Earlier, the Delhi Police Commissioner S.N. Shrivastava also reviewed the Republic Day security arrangements and held a meeting with the senior police officers.

