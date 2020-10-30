RPF personnel pulls woman to safety after she falls while trying to board moving train in Mumbai (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Mumbai, October 30: A personnel of the Railway Police Force (RPF) pulled a woman to safety after she had fallen while trying to board a moving train in Mumbai. The incident, which was captured on a CCTV camera, took place on October 28 at Mumbai's Ghatkopar railway station. The woman fell after making an unsuccessful attempt to board a moving local train. Alert RPF personnel pulled her to safety. Mumbai Local Trains Will Be Available For All Passengers Soon, Tweets Maharashtra Minister Vijay Wadettiwar.

The woman comes running and tried to board a moving local train at Ghatkopar railway station, the video showed. She fails to catch the train, hit the pole installed in the middle of the door and falls on her back near the gap between the footboard and the platform. The RPF personnel rushes to help and pulls her away from the moving train. Another person also comes to help the woman. RPF Constable in Odisha Saves Woman Passenger From Running Over by Train at Bhubaneshwar Railway Station; Watch Video.

RPF Personnel Pulls Woman to Safety After She Falls While Trying to Board Moving Local Train in Mumbai:

RPF official saves a woman commuter who tried to board a moving train at Ghatkopar station. She falls down due to losing balance and alert RPF pulls her to safety. Do not board /alight a moving train. Be Safe. Be Responsible.@rpfcr pic.twitter.com/r5h0CXekV2 — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) October 30, 2020

"RPF official saves a woman commuter who tried to board a moving train at Ghatkopar station. She falls down due to losing balance and alert RPF pulls her to safety," the Central Railway tweeted. It urged commuters not to board or alight a moving train.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 30, 2020 03:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).