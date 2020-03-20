Sabarimala Temple to Ban Entry of Pilgrims During 10-Day Festival Due to COVID-19 Outbreak, Kerala Issues Directive to Travancore Devaswom Board

Sabrimala Temple in Kerala (Photo Credits: PTI)

Pathanamthitta, March 20: The Kerala government on Friday directed the Travancore Devaswom Board and the Pathanamthitta district administration not to allow entry of pilgrims to the 10-day annual Sabarimala temple festival. The directive was issued to avoid the spread of COVID-19 in the state. The 10-day festival will begin on March 29. As per the directions, pilgrims are also not allowed to attend 'Ararat ceremony' on April 8 at Pampa. Coronavirus Outbreak: Tirumala Tirupati Temple in Andhra Pradesh to Remain Closed Due to COVID-19.

In Kerala, a total of 27 positive cases have been reported so far. On Thursday, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government also announced a special package of Rs 20,000 crore for combating the outbreak of coronavirus. As part of the package, the state government will provide two months of welfare pensions in advance and Rs 2,000 crore for the employment guarantee programme. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Centre Withdraws Decision to Grant Rs 4 Lakh to Compensate COVID-19 Victims.

On March 19, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) which manages Venkateshwara Temple in Andhra Pradesh also banned the entry of devotees to avoid the spread of coronavirus. However, all ritual services will be performed by temple priests as usual. Till now, three positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported so far. Coronavirus Outbreak: Haridwar District Bars Public Participation in Ganga Aarti at Har Ki Pauri Till March 31.

Meanwhile, the number of positive cases of COVID-19 crossed 200 in India on Friday. According to the Union Health Ministry, 223 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in the country so far. Four people had also lost their lives due to the deadly virus. In Maharashtra alone, 52 positive cases have been tested positive till Friday.