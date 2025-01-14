Seema Haider and Sachin Meena's cross-border love story has gone viral on social media. Ever since, the Pakistani woman, who entered India via Nepal with her four children, continues to make the headlines with her husband Sachin. However, recent claims have triggered controversy online. An alleged MMS video of Seema Haider and her husband, Sachin, has captured the attention of netizens. The viral claim suggests that the couple is featured in an intimate video that leaked online. The MMS clip and rumours circulating on social media further caused a major stir, leading to speculation about the authenticity of the video and further raising concerns about their privacy. It must be noted that no credible evidence has been presented to support the viral claim. Seema Haider Gets Pregnant: Pakistani Woman Residing in India Shares Pregnancy News With Partner Sachin on Social Media.

Watch Video of Seema Haider and Sachin Meena:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seema Sachin Haider (@seema_haidersachin1020)

Meanwhile, the couple is yet to react on the alleged claim. They announced pregnancy in December 2024. This is Seema Haider's fifth child and the couple's first.

