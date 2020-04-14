Sensex, NSE Closed Today on Account of Ambedkar Jayanti 2020 Holiday, Trading to Resume on Wednesday

Sensex building. File Image. (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, April 14: The Indian stock market will remain closed today, on account of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti. There will be no trading on BSE and NSE on Tuesday because of the holiday due to Ambedkar Jayanti. The commodity, as well as derivatives (Futures and Options) markets, will also remain shut. There will be no trading activity in currency and bond markets as well. Trading will again resume on Wednesday, Apri 15.

On Monday, the Sensex closed 469 points lower at 30,690 and Nifty was down 118 points to 8,993. The markets were extremely volatile and analysts have predicted that volatility cannot be ruled out in the near term amid rising cases of the coronavirus pandemic. Coronavirus Cases in India Cross 10000-Mark, Total 1035 Cured So Far, Death Toll Rises to 339.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India today crossed the 10,000 mark, and the death toll jumped to 339 on Tuesday. PM Narendra Modi will address the nation today at 10 am, and he is likely to speak on a possibility of a further extension of the lockdown. On the occasion of Good Friday last week, the Indian stock markets were shut.