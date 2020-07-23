Mumbai, July 23: Following a flat start, benchmark Indian equity indices ended near day's high on Thursday led by gains in energy, pharma and auto stocks. The Sensex was up 268 points to close at 38,140, while the Nifty advanced 83 points to end at 11,215.

The Indian stock market opened flat tracking negative sentiments from the global markets. Domestic stock markets in the first half moved in a narrow range oscillating between gains and losses on Thursday, a day after benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty snapped a rally that lasted five days. The markets today resumed the rally, after a day's pause

The Indian rupee opened at 74.64 per dollar on Thursday compared with the previous close of 74.76. Equities in other share markets slipped as investors' worries over rising tensions between the US and China overcame hopes for more stimulus, after the US ordered the closure of China's consulate in Houston amid accusations of spying, according to Reuters. President Donald Trump Says It is 'Always Possible' That He Would Order Closure of More Chinese Consulates in US.

The COVID-19 tally in India crossed the 12 lakh-mark on Thursday with the highest single-day spike of 45,720 new cases and 1,129 deaths in the past 24 hours. The total coronavirus cases in the country now stand at 12,38,635, while the death toll due to the pandemic has mounted to 29,861.

