Shaheen Bagh Protest Site Cleared, Security Tightened Amid Imposition of Section 144 and Delhi Lockdown as COVID-19 Cases Rise

Shaheen Bagh protest cleared (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 24: Amid the city lockdown and the coronavirus scare, the Shaheen Bagh protest area has been cleared. According to an ANI tweet, a massive police force has been deployed in the area. The site was reportedly cleared after Delhi government imposed Section 144 in the entire city in a bid to control the spread of the deadly virus. During a curfew 'assembly of any kind for demonstration, procession, protests etc is prohibited.'

On Monday, there were reports that the protesters at Shaheen Bagh have refused to vacate the road despite appeals by the government, police and civil society members over the past two weeks at a time when India is facing a threat from the deadly virus. However, the number of protestors had dwindled since Sunday when the entire nation followed the Janata Curfew from 7 am till 9 pm. The women-led protests were taking place in the national capital since December 15, 2019.Delhi Under Lockdown From March 23 Till March 31 Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, No Private Buses, Autos, E-Rickshaws to Be Allowed.

Check ANI tweet:

Delhi: Security tightened at the protest site in Shaheen Bagh, after a prohibitory order under section 144 Cr PC has been promulgated in Delhi, in the light of the #COVID19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/q9y0ILwZjv — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020

The Shaheen Bagh protest began in response to the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in both houses of Parliament on 11 December 2019 and the ensuing police intervention against students at Jamia Millia Islamia who were opposing the Amendment.

Watch video of how Delhi Police clears the protest site:

#WATCH Delhi Police clears the protest site in Shaheen Bagh area, amid complete lockdown in the national capital, in wake of #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/N6MGLTLs5Z — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020

The number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country increased tremendously over the last few days. India recorded 75 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, taking the overall toll of COVID-19 patients in the nation to 471. The death toll also jumped to 9 as two infected persons - one each from Kolkata and Himachal Pradesh's Kangra. As a result of these alarming numbers, more than 30 states and Union Territories have imposed a lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.