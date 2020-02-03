Shaheen Bagh Shooting: UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Blames AAP for Firing at Anti-CAA Protests

File image of UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, February 3: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday blamed the Aam Aadmi Party for the recent incidents of firing at the site of the anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh.

"The AAP is responsible for this drama and the firings. No one was affected due to the firings and the perpetrators have been arrested, though it should not have happened. It is all being planned by the AAP for political reasons," Maurya said. Shaheen Bagh Shooting: Man Identified as Kapil Gujjar Opens Fire at Anti-CAA Protesters, No Injuries Reported.

He also said the BJP would win the Delhi Assembly polls.

"The AAP and Congress are getting nervous while the BJP is marching to victory in the Delhi polls. The BJP will form the government in Delhi," he said.

Speaking on the opposition's complaint to the Election Commission on UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's "divisive speeches", he said "It is up to them to complain but the EC will decide. Adityanath is our star campaigner and he is campaigning."