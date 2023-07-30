Lucknow, July 30: Vijay Mishra, lawyer of slain gangster Atiq Ahmed, has been arrested by the Prayagraj police in an extortion case. He was arrested from outside Hotel Hyatt Legacy in Lucknow late on Saturday night.

A case had been registered against Vijay Mishra at the Atarsuiya police station for demanding extortion of Rs three crores, in which he is wanted. Police have also made him an accused in Umesh Pal murder case. Member of Atiq Ahmed's Gang Arrested in UP.

Junior advocate Himanshu Pandey, who was with Vijay Mishra, informed the Lucknow police about his presence in the state capital. According to STF sources, Prayagraj police with the help of Lucknow STF arrested the lawyer from outside the hotel located in Vibhuti Khand.

Advocate Himanshu Pandey said that he was present outside Hotel Hyatt Legacy with Vijay Mishra at night. Meanwhile, about 15 people came in three vehicles and made Vijay sit in the vehicle. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Hands Over Flats to Beneficiaries Built on Land Confiscated From Gangster Atiq Ahmed.

Official sources say that the Prayagraj police had been camping in Lucknow for several days in search of Vijay. After getting the exact location of Vijay, he was nabbed. Police is bringing the accused to Prayagraj. After this further action will be taken.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 30, 2023 09:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).