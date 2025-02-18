New Delhi, February 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended heartfelt tributes to Sri Ramakrishna Paramhansa on his birth anniversary, highlighting the profound influence the mystic and spiritual leader had on him and the nation. In a heartfelt message posted on the social media platform X, PM Modi expressed his reverence, stating, “On behalf of all the countrymen, heartfelt salutations to Swami Ramakrishna Paramhansa ji on his birth anniversary.”

In a video post, PM Modi reflected on the spiritual significance of Sri Ramakrishna, acknowledging his deep connection with the divine. "Swami Ramakrishna Paramhansa was a saint who witnessed Maa Kali's divine presence. He dedicated his entire life to the feet of Maa Kali. He used to say that the entire world is pervaded by Maa Kaali's consciousness. This very consciousness is reflected in Bengal's Kali Puja, and it is visible in the faith of the entire country," said PM Modi. PM Narendra Modi, Qatar’s Amir To Hold Bilateral Meeting; Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani To Receive Ceremonial Welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan Today.

PM Modi further elaborated on how the teachings of Sri Ramakrishna Paramhansa laid the foundation for great figures like Swami Vivekananda. "This consciousness and strength were exemplified by great people like Swami Vivekananda, who drew inspiration from Swami Ramakrishna Paramhansa. I pay my respects at the feet of Guru Ramakrishna Paramhansa," PM Modi added. PM Narendra Modi Responds to Sundar Pichai on Paris AI Summit 2025 Meet, Highlights India’s Progress in AI and Asks for Global Companies To Invest in Country.

Sri Ramakrishna was born on Dwitiya, Phalguna, Shukla Paksha, in 1892, according to the Hindu lunar calendar. His birth anniversary is observed annually by followers of the Ramakrishna Math and other spiritual organisations. This year, the birth anniversary falls on Tuesday, February 18. Despite being born into a poor family with limited formal education, Swami Ramakrishna Paramhansa is revered as one of India's most influential mystics and spiritual guides. His teachings on spirituality, the unity of religions, and devotion to the divine continue to inspire millions across the world.

