Chennai, January 13: In a shocking incident, a man under the influence of alcohol stabbed his estranged wife to death near the Medavakkam Kootroad bus stop on Saturday night. The deceased, identified as Jothi, had separated from her husband, Manikandan, seven years ago and was living with their three sons in Medavakkam. Following the separation, she entered into a relationship with Krishnamoorthy, Manikandan’s cousin. On the fateful night, a confrontation between the three turned violent when Manikandan, enraged by the situation, attacked them with a knife.

According to a Times of India report, the tragic incident unfolded after Manikandan, who had recently returned from Sabarimala, contacted his estranged wife, Jothi, on Saturday morning, offering her prasadham. The two met in Pallikaranai, where an argument broke out, and Jothi allegedly assaulted Manikandan before fleeing the scene. Later that night, Jothi, accompanied by Krishnamoorthy, confronted the inebriated Manikandan near the Medavakkam Kootroad bus stop. During the heated exchange, Manikandan pulled out a knife and stabbed Jothi multiple times. Chennai Shocker: Tuition Teacher Elopes with Class 9 Boy, Arrested Under POCSO Act.

Krishnamoorthy attempted to intervene but was also attacked by Manikandan. The Hindu report states that Manikandan, enraged by Jothi's refusal to reconcile and her relationship with his cousin, lost control during the confrontation. Witnesses at the scene quickly intervened, overpowering Manikandan and alerting the authorities. Despite the intervention, Jothi succumbed to her injuries on the way to the hospital, while Krishnamoorthy was rushed for medical treatment. Chennai Shocker: Professor Found Dead in Washroom of Rented Apartment with Plastic Cover Around Neck, Investigation Underway.

He remains under care at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. The Medavakkam police promptly arrested Manikandan, who had attempted to flee after committing the crime. Authorities have registered a case and are investigating the motive behind the brutal attack. Jothi's body was sent for post-mortem at Chromepet Government Hospital.