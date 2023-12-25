Jaipur, December 25: A 14-year-old student studying at a private school in Rajasthan's Jaipur passed away after what seemed to be a heart attack outside of his classroom in Kardhani region. An official of the Kardhani police station stated that Yogesh Singh, the deceased, was a ninth-grade student. On Tuesday, December 19, he fell on his teacher as he was making his way to the classroom.

He was taken by the school administration to a neighbouring hospital, where he was transferred to the SMS Hospital in the city. Kumar stated that no foul play was suspected and that the body was later given to the family following the post-mortem. Nevertheless, the student could not survive. Sudden Heart Attack Death in Gujarat: 17-Year-Old Girl Preparing for NEET Experiences Breathlessness in School, Dies of Cardiac Arrest in Navsari.

According to reports, samples obtained from the body are being investigated, and the doctors are treating the death as a case of cardiac arrest. Meanwhile, the school administration said that the deceased was dropped off at the school by his elder brother on the day of the incident.

Half of the kids had already arrived in his classroom, and more were still arriving while Yogesh fell on his teacher who was standing at the door of the classroom, told a teacher of the deceased. The doctors did everything they could to save him, but it was not possible. We hurried to the scene as soon as we could and the police were notified about the incident, she added. Sudden Heart Attack Death in Rajasthan: 22-Year-Old Man Suffers Heart Attack in Toilet of Khajuraho-Udaipur City Express Train, Dies.

According to a police official, the kid's family has not yet expressed any suspicion, and appropriate medical protocol was followed. However, it remains unclear whether the student had any previous medical issues.

