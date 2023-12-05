Jaipur, December 5: National president of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, was shot dead in Jaipur on Tuesday afternoon after assailants fired on him outside his house and fled. Gogamedi was taken to the Metro Mass Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Another person named Ajit Singh, who was with Gogamedi at the time of the incident, was seriously injured. Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Shot Dead: Bike-Borne Criminals Murder National President of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena in Jaipur (Watch Videos)

According to the police, Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi's house is on Shyam Nagar Janpath and the two miscreants reached his house around 1:30 pm on Tuesday. As soon as Gogamedi appeared, the miscreants started firing at him. According to sources, Gogamedi was hit by four bullets. After firing at him the miscreants ran away and tried to hijack a car in order to escape but the driver sped away. Then they snatched a scooty from a rider coming from behind and made their getaway.

#WATCH | Rajasthan | Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, national president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, shot dead by unidentified bike-borne criminals in Jaipur. He was declared dead by doctors at the hospital where he was rushed to. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/wGPU53SG2h — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) December 5, 2023

VIDEO | Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, national president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, shot at in Jaipur, Rajasthan. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/50ZAQsLTow — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 5, 2023

Shyam Nagar police reached the spot and began investigation. Gogamedi was associated with the Rashtriya Karni Sena for a long time and later after a dispute within the organisation, he left and floated his own outfit. He came into the limelight due to the protest held in Rajasthan over the film Padmavat and in the gangster Anandpal encounter case.