Surat, June 22: An 11-year-old girl in Surat allegedly died after her dupatta got entangled around her neck. The incident took place on June 19 when the girl was making a dance video at her home in Jadakhadi locality of Mahidharpura area. Police registered a case of accidental death. Cops were waiting for the postmortem report to ascertain the exact cause of her death. The deceased girl's family is from Nepal. Gujarat Shocker: Police Constable Allegedly Rapes Woman For Not Wearing Mask in Surat; Booked.

After lunch on June 19, the girl's mother left the house for work. She instructed the girl not to leave the house and take care of her brother. The girl's father, who works as a security guard, was also away at work. Alone at home, the girl was making dance videos when her dupatta, which she had tied on window grill, allegedly got entangled around her neck, reported TOI quoting the police. Ahmedabad Man Molests Fiancee, Later Breaks Off Engagement Over Horoscope Mismatch.

When the girl's father returned home, he found her standing numb near the window. She was unresponsive and was rushed to SMIMER Hospital where doctors declared her dead before admission. The hospital authorities informed the police about the incident as her death was suspicious.

"Prima facie it seems that she got strangled because of the cloth she had tied on the grill while dancing," a police officer was quoted as saying. "We are waiting for a detailed postmortem report and forensic investigation report to know the cause of death, but when her father saw her the cloth was entangled around her neck," Inspector RK Dhuliya said.

