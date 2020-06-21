Surat, June 20: The Surat Municipal Corporation on Saturday issued closure notice on three major diamond firms in Katargam zone after over 20 employees at these factories tested positive for coronavirus. The factories have been identified as Dharmanandan Diamonds, Shivam Exports and J & B Brothers.

Informing about the closure notice, SMC Deputy Health commissioner Dr Ashish Naik said, as quoted by Indian Express, "Our teams had found 13 positive cases from Dharmanandan Diamonds, five positive cases from Shivam Exports and four from J & B brothers. There are thousands of diamond polishers working in all these factories. We have slapped closure notices on all the three firms. The factories will be disinfected and kept closed for at least ten days till further notice." Dyeing Units in Surat Resume Operations With 25-30% Staff Amid Lockdown 4; Social Distancing Norms Followed.

Earlier, Surat Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani had held a meeting with the diamond factory owners and advised them to to sanitise the packets of roughs before giving it to the workers for polishing. He had also issued a list of guidelines to be followed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, a total of 77 COVID-19 positive cases were reported from Surat city, out of which 26 were from Katargam. Till now, 3,018 COVID-19 case have been reported from Surat, out of which 720 are from Katargam zone only. Following the spike in coronavirus numbers, Principal Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) Jayanti Ravi visited the New Civil hospital and examined the arrangements.

