Surat Shocker: Female Clerks of Municipal Corporation Made to Stand Naked For Physical Test, NCW Seeks Report

Surat, February 21: A day after female clerks of the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) were allegedly made to stand naked together in a room for a medical test, the National Commission for Women (NCW) took cognisance of the matter. The NCW sought a status report from the authorities. The commission wrote to Anil Mukim, Chief Secretary (IAS), and Dr Jayanti S Ravi, Principle Secretary (IAS) to look into the matter thoroughly. Bhuj Hostel Case: Court Remands Principal, Others to 2-day Police Custody

On February 20, around 10 female trainee clerks of the civic body were made to stand naked for a medical test in the gynaecology ward of the Surat Municipal Institute of Medical Education and Research (SMIMER) hospital run by the SMC. In its complaint to the commissioner on Thursday, the SMC Employees Union alleged even unmarried women were checked for pregnancy by female doctors. Bhuj College Shocker: NCW Forms Inquiry Team After Girls Allegedly Forced to Remove Undergarments to Prove They Weren't Menstruating; 3 Teachers Suspended.

National Commission for Women: The Commission has written to Anil Mukim, Chief Secretary (IAS), and Dr. Jayanti S. Ravi, Principle Secretary (IAS) to look into the matter thoroughly, and send the Commission the action-taken report details at the earliest. https://t.co/z7Zh5k5saN — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2020

Surat Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani on Friday ordered a probe into allegations. A three-member committee to probe the allegations and submit a report in 15 days. According to reports, the committee comprises former dean of the medical college Dr Kalpana Desai, Assistant Municipal Commissioner Gayatri Jariwala and executive engineer Trupti Kalathia.

This shocking incident came days after at least 68 girl students of Shree Sahajanand Girls Institute in Gujarat's Bhuj were allegedly forced to remove their innerwear by a hostel warden to prove that they were not menstruating. A total of four persons, including the principal, were sent to two-day police custody in connection with the incident.

