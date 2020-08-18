Swachh Survekshan 2020 Results to be Announced by PM Narendra Modi on August 20

New Delhi, August 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce the result of on August 20. This is the fifth edition of the annual cleanliness survey of the country. The virtual event is being arranged by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. 1.87 Crore Citizens Participated in SS 2020 Survey of 4,242 Cities, 62 Cantonment Boards and 92 Ganga Towns. Mann Ki Baat on August 30: PM Narendra Modi to Address the Nation on Sunday Through His Radio Programme at 11 AM, Here's How to Share Ideas And Suggestion With The Prime Minister.

This year, around 1.7 crore citizens registered on Swachhata App, and over 11 crore impressions were received on social media. Over 21,000 garbage vulnerable points identified and have been transformed. Swachh Survekshan was introduced by the government with the objective of generating large scale citizen participation in the Mission, along with inculcating a spirit of healthy competition among cities towards becoming India’s cleanest cities.

Earlier in the day, PM Narendra Modi announced that he would address the nation through his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat at 11 AM on August 30.

