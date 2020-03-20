Tamil Nadu: 8 Die, 11 Injured in Explosion at Fireworks Factory in Virudhunagar District

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Virudhunagar, March 20: At least eight people lost their lives in an explosion at a fireworks factory in Virudhunagar District of Tamil Nadu on Friday evening. According to reports, 11 people were also injured in the explosion. The Rajamahal Fireworks Factory, where the explosion took place, is situated in Chippiparai village in the district. The injured workers were immediately rushed to Kovilpatti Government Hospital. Senior police officials also reached the spot after the explosion. Uttar Pradesh: Explosion at Firecracker Factory in Budaun Kills 7, Injures 3.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the blast took place when the employees were handling chemicals to manufacture fancy variety crackers. Around 30 employees were reportedly working at the factory at the time of the explosion. The blast was so massive that warehouses and sheds were razed to the ground. Batala Firecracker Factory Blast Leaves 23 Dead, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Orders Probe.

The cracker unit was licensed by the district revenue officer. However, the initial investigation revealed that the factory did not have licence to manufacture fancy variety crackers. Till now, no action has reportedly been taken against the owner of the factory. Last year in May also, seven people were killed after a fireworks unit in Tamil Nadu was engulfed in flames.