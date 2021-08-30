Coimbatore, Aug 30: An elephant was found dead in the early hours of Monday in a village coming under the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) in the district.

Forest Department officials who rushed to the spot noticed that both the tusks of the wild elephant were missing, police said.

Suspecting that poachers might have killed the pachyderm for the tusks, the department has formed special teams for further investigation to ascertain the cause of death, police said.