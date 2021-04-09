Tirupur, April 9: In a shocking incident, a woman and her two children died by suicide in Tirupur district on Thursday night. The incident took place near the Uthukuli area. The deceased have been identified as 45-year-old R Selvi, her 19-year-old son R Ashwin and 17-year-old daughter R Agalya. Selvi was a native of Aruparai near Gudalur in The Nilgiris district. Hyderabad Shocker: Woman Commits Suicide, Sends Selfie Videos to Family Blaming Husband.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the deceased in a house at Meenakshi Nagar at Muthalipalayam. Selvi left a suicide note behind. She also recorded a video statement on her mobile. In the video statement, she said that she could not overcome the death of her husband. NEET 2020: Three Medical Aspirants in Tamil Nadu Die by Suicide Fearing Failure in Examinations.

“Selvi met with a road accident ten years ago, and her left hand was paralysed. Her son Ashwin and daughter Agalya were Class XII students of a private school at Vijayapuram. Agalya too lost her left hand in the road accident,” reported the media house quoting a police officer as saying.

Selvi married Ragavan 20 years ago. However, her husband died on October 14 last year due to illness. The deceased used saris to hang themselves. Before taking the extreme step, Selvi had called her sister. The next day Selvi’s sister alerted the neighbour found the three hanging. They then informed the police. Bodies were sent for postmortem. An investigation has been launched into the case.

