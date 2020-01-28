Taranjit Singh Sandhu Appointed New Indian Ambassador to United States, Will Replace Harsh Vardhan Shringla

TYaranjit Singh Sandhu (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, January 28: The Central government on Tuesday appointed IFS officer Taranjit Singh Sandhu as the next Ambassador of India to the United States of America (USA). He will take charge from Harsh Vardhan Shringla. Currently, Sandhu is serving as High Commissioner of India in Sri Lanka. Sandhu joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1988. He served across the world, including the former Soviet Union in 1990. Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Outgoing Indian Ambassador to US Calls on President Donald Trump.

The IFS officer was also credited for opening the Indian embassy in Ukraine. He served there as head of the political and administration wings from 1992 to 1994. From 2011 to 2013, he served as consul general in Frankfurt, Germany.

Sandhu has also served in the US multiple times. From 2013 to 2017, he was deputy chief of mission at Washington DC and first secretary from 1997 to 2000. He was also associated with the UN in New York from 2005 to 2009. Birender Singh Yadav Appointed as Indian Ambassador to Iraq.

Earlier this month, reports surfaced that the Ministry of External Affairs was sending Sandhu to Washington DC, Jawed Ashraf to France and Raveesh Kumar to Austria. Shringla is reported to take over as Foreign Secretary from Vijay Gokhale, who is retiring later this month.