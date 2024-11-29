Nilambur, November 29: A Nilambur court sentenced a 56-year-old man, Kunnummal Abdul Khader, to 16 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined him 21,10,000 for sexually assaulting and impregnating a 19-year-old woman under the pretext of performing black magic rituals to expedite her marriage. The Nilambur Fast-Track POCSO Special Court, presided over by Judge KP Joy, delivered the verdict.

The court ordered that the fine be handed over to the survivor and warned that failure to pay would result in an additional imprisonment of 14 months. Khader had deceived the victim, promising that his rituals would ensure her quick marriage. He rendered her unconscious and sexually assaulted her, resulting in pregnancy. The case was built on vital evidence, including a DNA test of the child born to the survivor.

The chargesheet was filed by T Sajeevan, the then Inspector of Nilambur Police, with further investigation led by Inspector P Vishnu. The prosecution, represented by Special Public Prosecutor Advocate Sam K Francis, argued that the victim's vulnerability made her unable to resist or report the crime promptly.

Senior Civil Police Officer PC Sheeba from the Prosecution Liaison Wing assisted during the trial. Judge KP Joy said that the heinous nature of the crime, particularly the exploitation of the survivor's mental and physical state. Following the sentencing, Khader was transferred to Tavanur Jail.

