Telangana: 17-Year-Old Critical After Being Raped, Set Ablaze by 'Stalker' in Suryapet District

Hyderabad, February 29: A horrific crime against minor was reported in Telangana's Suryapet district, where a man allegedly raped and set ablaze a 17-year-old girl. The ghastly crime was committed late on Friday night in Raghavapur village of Thirumalagiri block. The victim, a Class 12 student is currently undergoing treatment at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) government hospital at Warangal.

A preliminary police probe has revealed that the prime accused is 24-year-old Venkatesh, who was "stalking" the girl for the last two years. An official privy to the investigation told reporters that Venkatesh was pressing her for marriage over the last two years. Haryana Shocker: Two Rape 19-Year-Old Woman Travelling With Husband, Left Phone Number With Her.

On Friday, when the victim was alone at her house as her parents had went to Hyderabad, where they work as under construction labourers. The accused allegedly forced himself inside the house and sexually assaulted the girl. He then poured petrol on the victim and set her on fire, said Thirumalagiri sub-inspector of police S Daniel.

The girl ran out of the room after being burnt by the accused, the police official narrated citing the probe, adding that locals douse off the flames and rushed her to a medical facility. Since she suffered nearly 50 percent burns, the victim was recommended to the MGM Hospital in Warangal. Her condition is stated to be critical.

The victim's parents registered a case against the prime suspect, with the police booking him under the stringent provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, along with Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code. A team has been formed to nab the accused at the earliest, sub-inspector said.