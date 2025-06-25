Hyderabad, June 25: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the state government and the State Election Commission (SEC) to conduct elections to the Gram Panchayats and declare the results by September 30. The order came on a batch of writ petitions challenging the inaction of the state government, the SEC, and other respondents in conducting elections to the Gram Panchayats, whose term expired on January 31, 2024.

The petitioners sought a directive to the SEC to conduct elections to the posts of Sarpanches of the respective Gram Panchayats in the interest of justice. "Sixty days is granted to the State Election Commission to conduct elections and declare the results. In effect, all the respondents are directed to complete the process, conduct elections to the Gram Panchayats, and declare the results on or before 30.09.2025," Justice T Madhavi Devi said in the order. The court also noted that the delay in conducting the elections has exceeded 14 months. Telangana Local Body Elections 2025: Congress Appoints New Vice President, General Secretary Ahead of Polls.

The court directed the state government, the SEC and other authorities to complete the reservation of seats (offices of Ward Members and Sarpanches) within 30 days. The state government shall then give its concurrence for conducting polls to the Gram Panchayats on the dates proposed by the SEC, the order stated.