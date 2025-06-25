Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 25 (ANI): Ahead of local body elections in Telangana, Congress appointed a new Vice President and General Secretary on Tuesday to strengthen its organisation and strategy to achieve success.

Congress leader Madhu Goud Yaskhi stressed the importance of consolidating the party's strength, particularly in the context of local body elections.

"New Public Affairs Advisory Committee has been appointed and a new Vice President, General Secretary of Telangana Congress has been appointed... Looking ahead to local body elections, we must focus on strengthening the party organization to take on these challenges," said Yaskhi while speaking to ANI.

Recently, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka and Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy had hinted that the schedule for local body elections would be announced soon.

The tenures of sarpanches, Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) and Zilla Praja Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) members ended last year.

Yaskhi noted that the party is currently in a strong position, and it is the right time to build on that strength.He acknowledged that despite being in power for 18 months, the party hasn't been able to return to power in some places, and it is time to focus on key issues to reverse this trend.

"The party is currently in a strong position and this is the right time to consolidate that strength... It has been 18 months since we came to power, but unfortunately, we haven't been able to return to power in some places," said Yaskhi.

There are reports that some of the Congress MLAs appear to be openly disregarding the party's internal directives, and a cold war is brewing between some party leaders as Telangana gears up for local body elections.

Yaskhi highlighted the need for the state leadership to focus on key issues such as the caste census, which could play a crucial role in the party's electoral strategy.

"Now it is time for the state in charge to focus on key issues such as the caste census, party organization and strategic planning, to ensure a comeback in the next elections," he said.

Notably, Congress might provide 42 per cent reservations to BCs in upcoming elections. As the Bill passed by the Assembly on enhancing BC reservations to 42 per cent has been sent for the President's approval, the Cabinet is likely to deliberate on how to go ahead with the BC quota issue. (ANI)

