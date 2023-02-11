Jangaon, February 11: In a shocking incident reported from Telangana’s Marigadi Village, a 60-year-old woman was reportedly beheaded by her son over a dispute of property. The incident reportedly ensued on Thursday and the victim has been identified as K Ramnamma. TOI reported that her son K Kannappa killed the mother after she gifted four acres of their 10-acre farm land to his younger sibling, Lavanya.

The 35-year-old Kannappa used to regularly fight with the mother after her decision. Kannappa who runs a chicken centre, is married and has two children. She however tried to convince him stating that they had the remaining six acres of land for themselves and not to drive a wedge between the siblings over the decision. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman, Her Father Kill Former CRPF Jawan for Hiding His First Marriage in Basti, Both Accused Arrested.

Despite her mother’s justification, Kannapa decided to murder his mother and behead her. Kannappa had allegedly attacked his mother for which the police filed a case against the man in the matter prior to the incident. The police also cautioned him against harassing his mother, however, the man inspite everything murdered his mother with a knife. Pune Shocker: Two Kill Woman by Smashing Her Face With Stone After She Demands Alcohol From Them in Kondhwa; Arrested.

Police rushed to the spot after being informed of the crime. A murder case was registered and the body was shifted to government hospital for a post-mortem examination. The Jangaon police also told the media that the accused man is absconding and the police are investigating the case further and trying to nab down the accused man.

