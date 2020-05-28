Thane Bandh: Complete Shutdown in Thane City Till May 31 as Coronavirus Cases Continue to Rise

Lockdown (Photo Credits: PTI)

Thane, May 28: A complete shutdown has been imposed in Thane city in view of the rising coronavirus (COVID-19) cases. The shutdown, which started from Thursday, will remain in Thane city till Sunday, May 31. As of Wednesday, the number of coronavirus cases stood at 2,450 in the Maharashtra city. So far, 72 people have died due to coronavirus in Thane. Activities in all wards under Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) will remain suspended till May 31. Maharashtra: Two Municipal Corporators From Thane Test Positive for COVID-19.

The motive behind the complete shutdown is to curtail movement of people within and beyond the civic wards and prevent transmission of coronavirus. "Many residents including hawkers from hotspots were seen moving into adjoining wards, increasing possibility of contamination. So we sealed off wards till the month-end," Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner, was quoted by TOI as saying. Maharashtra Records Highest Single-Day Deaths Due to Coronavirus, COVID-19 Toll Mounts to 1,897.

"Dairies and chemists will be open while groceries in select areas can operate for specific time besides essential services like medical facilities," she added. According to TMC municipal commissioner Vijay Singhal, monitoring of containment zones will be heightened during the shutdown. Recently, two corporator of TMC were found infected with coronavirus. There were 23 fatalities in Thane (Thane City, Navi Mumbai) on Wednesday.