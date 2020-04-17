Thane: Newlyweds Organise Wedding Party in Ulhasnagar Defying Coronavirus Lockdown, Sent to Home Quarantine by Police For Flouting Social Distancing Norms

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Thane, April 17: For defying the lockdown orders arising due to the novel coronavirus situation in the country, Thane police have registered a case against newlywed couple for hosting a wedding party. The Ulhasnagar police in Thane district has sent the couple for two weeks of home quarantine, India Today reported. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the Maharashtra government has banned any public gatherings and events in the state. Wedding Cancellations Due to Coronavirus: How to Cope With Postponement of Your Big Day and What You Should Do Next.

According to the report, the wedding function was organised at the Dussehra ground in Ulhasnagar camp number-5 on Thursday. The function was attended by 15 to 20 people despite the lockdown. After learning about the gathering, cops reached the spot and took couple and their parents to the police station. Tamil Nadu Man Arrested For Organising 'Corona Feast' Defying Social Distancing Norm Amid COVID-19 Lockdown in Thanjavur District, Watch Video.

On seeing police, many attendees fled the spot. The local police took the couple, their parents and some relatives to the police station and a registered case under IPC sections and sections under the Disaster Management Act. All of them were released on the assurance that they will self-quarantine themselves for 14 days.

According to the latest update by Minister of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Maharashtra is 3,699 while the death toll is at 194. The Health Ministry update also informed that 300 people have recovered from the infection.