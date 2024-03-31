Visakhapatnam, March 31: In a tragic incident in Visakhapatnam, a 17-year-old student died by suicide after jumping off her college building. Prior to her death, she had a lengthy text conversation with her family, during which she revealed that she had been sexually harassed at college. She expressed her inability to report the harassment to the college authorities or the police due to threats from her harassers, who had taken compromising photos of her and threatened to post them on social media.

NDTV reported that the girl, in her messages, shared that other students had also been victims of sexual assault. She apologised to her elder sister, writing, "Sorry didi, I have to go." The teenager was a student at a polytechnic college in Visakhapatnam, and her family, residing in the neighbouring Anakapalle district of Andhra Pradesh, had got a call from the institute's authorities around 10 pm on Thursday that she had gone missing.

Responding to her family's frantic messages around 12:50 am on Friday, she asked them not to worry. She expressed her gratitude to her parents for their love and upbringing, and advised her younger sister to focus on her future. She then revealed to her father the reason for her drastic decision - the sexual harassment she was enduring at college. "You may ask why I am not complaining to the faculty, but that won't help. They (her harassers) have taken my photos and are threatening me. There are other girls as well. We aren't being able to tell anyone and we are not being able to avoid college either. We are caught in between. If I file a police complaint or approach the authorities, they will release my photos on social media."

"The reason I am taking this decision is that if I go away now, you will feel bad for a few years and you will forget later. But, if I am around, you will look at me and feel bad all the time," she told her father before leaving a final message for her elder sister: "Sorry didi, I made you all tense, but I have to go".

The family immediately contacted the police, but received no further response from her. Her body was later discovered. A police complaint has been filed by her father, who is seeking answers about his daughter’s death.

The college’s principal has denied the possibility of sexual harassment, stating that men cannot access the women’s hostel and that students are closely observed. However, a police official has confirmed that an investigation is underway, with faculty members and other students being questioned.

