Chennai, March 27: UFO tracker Sabir Hussain has claimed that unidentified flying objects (UFOs) have been spotted in the sky over Koodankulam in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli district, and other areas where key nuclear power installations are located.

DT Next reported that these sightings were reportedly captured on video by Syed Abdul Kader, a sub-inspector attached to the technical wing of the Tirunelveli SP office. Kader, an engineering graduate, has reportedly seen UFOs more than 10 times in the Koodankulam area in August 2023. UFO in Antarctica? Google Maps User Says Spotted '12-Metre-Wide Alien Spacecraft'.

These sightings occurred shortly after former DGP Prateep V Philip claimed to have photographed a UFO on the Muttukadu sea shore near Chennai. Kader confirmed his sightings, stating that the UFOs made zigzag movements and then disappeared. 'UFO' Sighting in Manipur: Indian Air Force Scrambled Two Rafale Fighter Jets to Search for Unidentified Flying Object Spotted Over Imphal Airport (Watch Video).

Kader expressed certainty that what he saw were indeed UFOs, citing their unique movement patterns and disappearance speed.

However, officials have not yet responded to Kader or Hussain’s comments on the recent sightings.

This comes as the US Pentagon stated in its 63-page “Report on the Historical Record of U.S. Government Involvement with Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP)” that they found no evidence of UFOs or aliens.

The Department of Defense’s All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) noted that most sightings were ordinary objects and phenomena, and the result of misidentification. They also found no evidence of any U.S. government investigation verifying that a UAP represented extraterrestrial technology.

