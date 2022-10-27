Mahrajganj, October 27: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped her neighbour here, police said on Thursday.

Station House Officer (Parsamalik) Ajeet Kumar said the 19-year-old accused allegedly raped the minor on Monday.

On the complaint of the girl's father, a case has been registered and the youth was arrested on Wednesday. The girl has been sent to the district hospital for medical examination, he added.