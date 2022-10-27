A policeman was abused and thrashed by some youths in UP’s Lucknow. The video of this incident that happened three-four days ago is now going viral on social media. The viral video shows three youths abusing the policeman and slapping, kicking, punching him on middle of road. The name of the policeman who was beaten up is Shrikant. According to the report, the youths who assaulted Shrikant were riding a single bike. They were making a ruckus on the street. When Shrikant asked these youths to stop making noise, they started abusing him, got off the bike and started beating Srikanth. It is clearly visible in the video that Srikanth had to run away to save his life. The accused were later arrested.

Watch Viral Video:

यूपी में क़ानून व्यवस्था की स्थिति देखिए, राजधानी लखनऊ में पुलिस वाले की सरे आम पिटाई हो रही है. आरोपी अब हिरासत में है. pic.twitter.com/KH9phyfKsI — Milind Khandekar (@milindkhandekar) October 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)