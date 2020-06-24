UP, June 24: In a tragic incident from Saharanpur in Bhalaswa village in the state, three siblings consumed pesticide after having an altercation among them over watching their favourite TV serial. According to a Times Now report, the three sisters had sat to watch TV after completing their household chores. However, they soon began to argue with each other.

The sisters in the heat of the moment consumed the pesticide that was kept for the wheat in the fields. One of the sisters died and the other two are battling with their life. These sisters have been referred to other hospitals keeping in mind the deteriorating condition of their health. Uttar Pradesh: 40-Year-Old Man Kills Wife for Serving Tea With Less Sugar in Lakhimpur District.

In another shocking incident from the state, a 40-year-old man brutally killed his wife over a cup of tea. He lost his temper as the tea served to him had less sugar. In a fit of rage, he slit his wife's throat and killed her. Their three children who were sleeping woke up on hearing their father shout at their mother. However, when they reached the kitchen, they found their mother lying in a pool of blood.

