Kanpur, September 11: A bizarre incident has come to light from UP's Kaushambi where a devotee chopped off his tongue and offered it to the presiding deity, The Times of India reported. The incident took place at Maa Sheetla temple in Kaushambi, according to reports.

As per the reports, the man was identified as Sampat (38), a resident of Kaushambi. He was rused to the district hospital where he is undergoing treatment. Reportedly, his condition is said to be serious. UP Shocker: With No Stretcher Available, Man Dies Outside Hospital in Shahjahanpur, Congress Tweets Video.

As per the reports, Sampat and his wife Banno Devi came to the temple where they performed their ritual after taking a dip in the Ganga. They performed their 'parikrama' at the temple as in where the devotees walk barefoot to take a full circle of the temple premises. Moments later, Sampat cut his tongue with a blade and presented it at the temple's 'chaukhat'.

Reportedly, his wife Devi told cops that Sampat had expressed a desire to visit the temple on Friday night. However, she said she was not aware of the incident prior to the visit. The incident has caused stir in the area.

