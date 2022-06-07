Nagpur, June 7: A 28-year-old civil service aspirant allegedly committed suicide here in Maharashtra after failing thrice to clear the UPSC exam, police said on Tuesday.

Blesson Puddu Chako, a resident of Jaripatka area in Nagpur, hanged himself from a ceiling fan using a bed sheet when he was alone at his home on Sunday, they said.

After completing B.Tech, Chako had started preparing for the civil services examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

But, he had failed to clear the exam thrice and apparently got depressed, an official from Jaripatka police station said.

On Sunday morning, Chako took the extreme step after his father, a retired professional, went to a church, the official said. The Jaripatka police have registered a case of accidental death, he added.