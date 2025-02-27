Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women (RCB-W) produced a poor performance during the WPL 2025 clash against Gujarat Giants where they could score only 125/7 in the first innings which is their joint lowest score in the history of WPL. RCB-W lost Danni Wyatt-Hodge and Ellyse Perry early. Smriti Mandhana also failed to get them out of trouble. After a short counter-attack from Kanika Ahuja, RCB-W suffered a collapse again and despite Richa Ghosh being there at the back end, RCB-W struggled their way to 125. They will definitely not be happy with their batting performance. WPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

RCB-W Register Their Joint-Lowest Total of WPL History

